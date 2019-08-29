Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 39,701 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.64 and a 12 month high of $50.67.

