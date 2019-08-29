Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,307 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

PEP traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. 1,079,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,096. The company has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.53 and a 1 year high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.