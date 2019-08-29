Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $958,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a $132.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of DE stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Deere & Company has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

