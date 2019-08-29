Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,800. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.