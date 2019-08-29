Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 11,740 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 148,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $108.37. 436,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,848. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $101.75 and a one year high of $108.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

