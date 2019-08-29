Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

DVY traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $97.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.58. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

