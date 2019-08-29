SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Given $28.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $28.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB One Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $44,073.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hontz sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $46,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,184 shares of company stock worth $49,441 and sold 6,607 shares worth $146,334. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.16. 7,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.50. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from SB One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

