Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $116,933,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 32.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,364,000 after acquiring an additional 799,600 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,724,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Entegris by 10.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,330,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,918,000 after acquiring an additional 589,776 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $20,036,000.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.90. 14,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,570. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

