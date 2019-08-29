Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after acquiring an additional 103,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP stock traded up $7.53 on Thursday, reaching $363.37. 6,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,711. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.17 and a 200-day moving average of $349.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total value of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.