Sciencast Management LP Has $475,000 Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,867. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.