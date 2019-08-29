Sciencast Management LP Invests $547,000 in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,920,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 79.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $3,260,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 49,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,455. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

