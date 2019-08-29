Sciencast Management LP Invests $557,000 in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.79.

PAYC stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.85. 8,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,634. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $257.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.88 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,848,457. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.