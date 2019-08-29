Sciencast Management LP Invests $726,000 in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,375,000 after acquiring an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.03. 20,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $85.93.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.