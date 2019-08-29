Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 33,800 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,755,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 354,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,291 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 553,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 286.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,978 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. 18,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,192. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

