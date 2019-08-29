Sciencast Management LP Sells 6,228 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,680,000 after buying an additional 1,632,703 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 820,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,350,000 after buying an additional 332,073 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,400,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 392,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 223,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,000 and sold 50,000 shares valued at $1,999,650. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 23,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

