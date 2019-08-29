Sciencast Management LP Takes $755,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709,693 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 916,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,382,000 after acquiring an additional 847,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 760,312 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 544,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 279,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $10,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $200,298.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.94.

HOLX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,220. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.