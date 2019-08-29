Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Insider Gloria M. Trujillo Sells 2,459 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total transaction of C$49,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,852 shares in the company, valued at C$577,040.

Gloria M. Trujillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Gloria M. Trujillo sold 7,489 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.61, for a total transaction of C$124,392.29.

TSE:SEA traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,359. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12 month low of C$13.79 and a 12 month high of C$21.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

