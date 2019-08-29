Selfkey Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC and Kucoin. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $66,391.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.12 or 0.04902119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, RightBTC, OKEx, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

