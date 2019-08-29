Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $135-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.04 million.Semtech also updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.29. 9,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,157. Semtech has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Semtech had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 382 shares in the company, valued at $18,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,333 shares of company stock worth $3,802,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

