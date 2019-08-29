Sentinel (SENT) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $5.94 million and $340,828.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

