SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $72.70 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 410.38% and a negative return on equity of 3,282.73%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $334,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,840. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

