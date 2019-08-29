Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,397 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450 in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

