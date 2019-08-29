Short Interest in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Drops By 18.1%

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 1,784,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,339. The firm has a market cap of $104.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter valued at $2,176,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aduro BioTech by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 266,372 shares in the last quarter. 43.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADRO shares. Oppenheimer cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

