Short Interest in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Drops By 18.3%

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,763,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 3,381,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after purchasing an additional 362,303 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 178,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 345,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.04. 1,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

