Short Interest in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Rises By 10.9%

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 185,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,090.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,316.00 target price (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other Cable One news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,438. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 8.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 39.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,462,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cable One by 1,218.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,309,000 after buying an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cable One by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,283.40. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,052. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,233.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,095.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One has a 1 year low of $767.15 and a 1 year high of $1,290.73.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.