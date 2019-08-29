Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rises By 8.4%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,081,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

In other news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,660 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of CWT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 117,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

