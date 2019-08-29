Short Interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 10.1%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,400 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 7,092,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 53,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,920. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.56%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.