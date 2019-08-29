Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Declines By 9.9%

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 501,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CMLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Cumulus Media and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 52.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. 34,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $199.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.53. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $279.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.