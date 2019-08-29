Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Rises By 11.1%

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,189,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 1,970,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,961,000 after purchasing an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,966,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 354,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 172,746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DECK traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 344,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

