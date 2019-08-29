Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Expands By 16.8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,700 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 768,300 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NDRA stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,661. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 696,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

