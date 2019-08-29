Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Increases By 9.7%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.34% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ETTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.59. 9,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ETTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.