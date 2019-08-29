Short Interest in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Drops By 16.8%

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 991,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.80, for a total value of $589,425.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $22,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,593,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,175,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,279 shares of company stock worth $48,864,260 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 611,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.98. 206,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.83. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

