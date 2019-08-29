Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Increases By 17.0%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 758,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,537. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.78 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.