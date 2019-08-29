Short Interest in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declines By 18.9%

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 1,373,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,366.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, with a total value of $75,933.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,031.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,700 shares of company stock worth $585,487 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 942,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 107,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,698. The firm has a market cap of $379.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.29. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $248.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

