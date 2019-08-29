Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Rises By 10.5%

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,800 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,327,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 73.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 73,604 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 274,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 409.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 39,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 553,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,534. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $583.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.57.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

