Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Declines By 13.8%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,993,100 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 5,795,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,464.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15,193.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 1,326,350 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 20.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,320,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after buying an additional 78,680 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGV stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,608. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

