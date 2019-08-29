Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Grows By 11.5%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,867,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 15,131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital set a $21.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 7,605,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,188. HP has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HP will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 650,806 shares of company stock worth $12,296,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1,557.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

