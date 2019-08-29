Short Interest in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Rises By 19.3%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,623,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 1,360,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 867.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Life Storage by 228.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

LSI traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $105.21. 5,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,180. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $106.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

