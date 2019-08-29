Short Interest in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Increases By 16.2%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,128,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 5,271,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 107,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.41. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $43,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $34,631,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $24,676,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 677,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Longbow Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

