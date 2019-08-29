Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Declines By 9.8%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,035,800 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 7,799,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 794,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 61,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $66.06. 63,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,224. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.29%.

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.