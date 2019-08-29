Short Interest in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Expands By 30.3%

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,337,600 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,026,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MINI. BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Mobile Mini and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Noble Financial upgraded Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 110,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $44.56.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Mobile Mini had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MINI. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile Mini by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

