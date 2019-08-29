Short Interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expands By 16.3%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 215,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $44.95. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.51 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCRI shares. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

