Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Expands By 18.0%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,927 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Lucas Capital Management owned 0.33% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NRT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,902. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.47. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

