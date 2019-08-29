Short Interest in Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) Rises By 18.2%

Novelion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVLN) (TSE:QLT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novelion Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,831,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 410,296 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novelion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novelion Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVLN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. Novelion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

NVLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novelion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Novelion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Novelion Therapeutics Company Profile

Novelion Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand.

