Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Grows By 15.8%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of OpGen in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPGN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,381. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

