Short Interest in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Drops By 15.0%

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,797,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $106.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.69. 9,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.