Short Interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increases By 17.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,951,100 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 57,720,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,386,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

