Short Interest in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Decreases By 18.2%

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,235,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 7,622,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $65.67. 851,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,211. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. PTC has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,793 shares of company stock worth $1,586,532. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in PTC by 17,775.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $89.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Griffin Securities downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

