Short Interest in Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Declines By 10.5%

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RAVE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

