Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Drops By 12.5%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,344,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,537,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519 over the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. 5,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,667. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

